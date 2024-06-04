Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,996 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $708,859,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

