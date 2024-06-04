Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Broadcom by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after buying an additional 636,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,321.90. 2,626,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

