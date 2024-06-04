Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.76. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,005 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday.

Pharming Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

