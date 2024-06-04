Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

