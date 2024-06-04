PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PML traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 282,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,213. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

