Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires 2,587 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,928,000 after buying an additional 46,462 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,891. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

