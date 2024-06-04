Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Invests $950,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

