Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires Shares of 6,320 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 499,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,115. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.