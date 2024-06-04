Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,714 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Paramount Global by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 21.67. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,609. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 22.01 and a 200-day moving average of 20.85. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 26.34.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. The firm had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

