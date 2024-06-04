Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 5,091 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 713,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

