Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 101,240 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 101,240 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 1,314,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,162. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

