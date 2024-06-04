Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 317 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $444,487,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,259. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

