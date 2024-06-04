Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 454 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 1,967,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,118,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

