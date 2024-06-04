Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 565 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,189,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $19,485,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

