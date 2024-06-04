Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) is Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for 8.1% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Polaris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.27.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

