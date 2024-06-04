Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.41

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 453224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

