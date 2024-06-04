Pollux Coin (POX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,689.43

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $124,689.43 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,931,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,949,071.024082 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.33229546 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $109,993.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

