Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 15,200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after acquiring an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.99. 6,943,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,094,406. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.88 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,380 shares of company stock worth $351,867,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

