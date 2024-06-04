Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 16,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.67% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $44,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,418. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

