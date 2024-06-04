Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up approximately 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.54% of Service Co. International worth $55,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,562 shares of company stock worth $8,500,833. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 881,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

