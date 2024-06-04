Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.81. 397,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.94. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock worth $2,218,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.