Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.89 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

