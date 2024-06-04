Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,246 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.