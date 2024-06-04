Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.29% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

AY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,613,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.