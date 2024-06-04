Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. The company had a trading volume of 215,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,419. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

