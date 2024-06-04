Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.