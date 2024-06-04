Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

