Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,579,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 466,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,850,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $258,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 1,011,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,113,189. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

