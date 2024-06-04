Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 102,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,204. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

