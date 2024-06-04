PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. 102,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

