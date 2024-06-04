Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.73 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.