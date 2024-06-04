Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $118.71. 684,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,234. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

