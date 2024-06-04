Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,304. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

