Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $3,158,148 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 592,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,668. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

