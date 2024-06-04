Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $209.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.