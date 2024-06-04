Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.59. The company had a trading volume of 392,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,877. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.83 and a 200 day moving average of $448.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock valued at $945,310,728. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

