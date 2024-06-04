Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. 144,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

