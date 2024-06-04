Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,354. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $323.02 and a fifty-two week high of $473.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.