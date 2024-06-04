PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Catherine Kniker Sells 1,254 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.47. 1,287,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

