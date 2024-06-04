PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Catherine Kniker Sells 1,254 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PTC Price Performance
PTC stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.47. 1,287,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PTC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.