PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,338. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

