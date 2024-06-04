QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.91.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $205.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,635 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.