Quilter (LON:QLT) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QLT

Quilter Price Performance

Quilter Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 123 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.