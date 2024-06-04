Quilter (LON:QLT) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Quilter Price Performance
Quilter Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.
Insider Activity
In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
Further Reading
