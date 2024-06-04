Radio Caca Tops One Day Volume of $41.21 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $109.69 million and $41.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,928,721,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

