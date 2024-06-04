Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,735 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

