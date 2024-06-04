Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 629,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Stephens lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,428. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

