Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,209. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.