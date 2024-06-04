Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 35,618 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,804. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.