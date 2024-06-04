Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $36.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.37. 1,830,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,142. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

