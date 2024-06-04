Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $50.59 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in S&P Global by 2,085.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $431.84. 657,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,961. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

