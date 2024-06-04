Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 127,225 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Webster Financial by 49.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

