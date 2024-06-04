Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of MKS Instruments worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 118.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.65. 727,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,025. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

